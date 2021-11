11 Unique Advent Calendars To Spark Joy This Christmas

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.The festive season is truly a season-long event in our eyes. It's not just about Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, or even that awkward purgatory state before New Year's. At the very minimum, it's a month-long celebration that begins the moment Mariah Carey starts to defrost and Christmas movies start to drop. So what better way to mark the season than with an advent calendar?