When I first saw the influx of pretty spiralised candles on my timeline, I was ready to hand over my money to any website that stocked them. However, after discovering that some of the twirly whirly candles were astronomically expensive, I resigned myself to the fact that I would have to stick to using my plain IKEA tea lights come dinnertime. That was however, until I saw an Instagram video by interior designer Gustaf Westman (who was in turn, inspired by influencer Johanne Kohlmetz ) which showed a way to create the Pinterest-worthy candles at home for a fraction of the cost.