Aside from a handful of cosseting ingredients to prevent irritation, it’s the price point that makes this product unique. Retinoids are typically expensive, not to mention unstable, so they can lose potency when exposed to air. It’s why plenty of retinal serums are housed in air-tight packaging, though this often drives the price up even further. This bottle is airtight like many others on the market, but it doesn’t come with an eye-watering price tag. At $25.50, it’s currently one of the cheapest products in my skincare routine but quite easily the most effective. Just don’t let the virtually neon yellow colour put you off. Retinoids are yellow in their purest form and seeing as retinal is a pretty forceful version, the shade checks out. In my experience, it doesn’t stain the skin nor does it ruin pyjamas or white bedding.