Everything You Need To Know About The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition 2024

Good news, adventurers. The Amazing Race Australia is set to return in 2024 — and we can expect more familiar faces to hit our screens as it's yet another celebrity edition! Yep, 11 teams will be hitting the streets and battling it out as they globe trot around the world all in the hopes of winning $100,000 for their chosen charity.
Here's everything we know about the new season of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition, including what celebrities will be participating and when we can expect it on our screens.
What Celebrities Are Competing On The Amazing Race Australia 2024?
Ah, the question we've all been asking! This year, there's a stacked cast of celebrities that will be putting on their running shoes for The Amazing Race Australia.
The talent pool includes comedians, musicians, reality stars, and Olympians!
The biggest name on the list would have to be Olympic swimmer and sporting legend, Ian Thorpe. He'll be bringing his childhood bestie Christian Miranda along for the ride, hoping to win gold in The Amazing Race.
It seems that the show has also got Matilda fever, with Matildas players Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik lacing up their shoes and joining the race.
We can also expect to see major musicians join the show, including Natalie Bassingthwaighte — icon, former X Factor judge, and lead singer of Rogue Traders. DJ Havana Brown has also signed up, so get ready for some hits.
Of course, former Married At First Sight Australia stars Cyrell and Eden will also be joining the competition and good — this will fill that MAFS-shaped hole in my heart a little longer.
The full lineup is below:
- Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley: Married country singers
- Cyrell Paule and Eden Dally: MAFS royalty
- Chloe Logarzo and Emily Gielnik: Matildas teammates
- Ian Thorpe and Christian Miranda: Olympic swimmer and his childhood bestie
- Havana Brown and Stephanie Wood: DJ and her best friend
- Luke McGregor and Julie McGregor: Comedian and his mum
- Jett Kenny and Lily Brown: Ironman and content creator
- Peter Helliar and Bridget Helliar: Comedian and his wife
- Natalie Bassingwaighte and Melinda Sheldrick: Rogue Traders singer and her sister
- Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa and Logan Tuivasa: MMA fighter and his brother
- Billy Brownless and Oscar Brownless: AFL stars
Who Is Hosting The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition 2024?
Beau Ryan has confirmed that he'll be returning to host the hit show in 2024. It'll be his fifth year in the gig since joining as host in 2019 when the show was rebooted.
Ryan has said that he's "happy" to be doing a celebrity version of the show, for the second year in a row.
“I mean, we had huge success last year off the back of the celebrity version, but I do like the fact that average Australians can compete as well," Ryan told TV Tonight. “It’s only a matter of time before we probably go back to that format."
Uh, does that mean this is the last time we'll see the celebrity iteration for a while? Best we live it up then, I suppose!
What's The Prize?
In regular seasons with everyday Aussies, the winners are gifted a hefty sum of cash — $250,000, to be exact.
However, on The Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition, celebs race to win $100,000 for their chosen charity. In previous years, this amount was $250,000.
When Will The Amazing Race Australia 2024 Be Airing?
Alas, we don't have concrete dates for when we should expect The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition on our screens. All that Network 10 has shared so far is that it's "coming soon".
However, we do know that filming commenced in May and previous seasons aired in the second half of the year. So at this stage, you can probably expect it to land on our screens after the Olympics, sometime between August and November 2024.