Sweet Digs Australia: Inside The Retro-Maximalist Preston Home Of Keely Bradley

Welcome to Sweet Digs Australia, where we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious, and always unique homes of women and gender-diverse people across the country. This week, we tour the vintage utopia that is content creator Keely Bradley's Preston home.
Residing in the laidback suburb of Preston in Melbourne, the content creator inherited her home — along with some treasured homewares — from her mother. Now living in the four-bedroom 2-bathroom house with her partner Jackson, Missy the dog, and her two cats, Potato and Frankie, she's curated the ultimate '70s interior dreamscape.
While its aesthetics and vintage flair can’t be missed, above all else it's a home where everyone can feel comfortable. Between managing her chronic illness and making her content, Bradley spends a lot of time at home and so comfort is the main priority when it comes to decorating.
That said, walking into the house is like walking into a vintage bazaar. With a passion for pre-loved goods, Keely’s knack for thrifting is truly unmatched. Among her favourite scores are the large velvet moss green couch she got for $1500 from Mission Brown Vintage that anchors her living room, hard-to-find Kartell side tables, a vintage Fler couch that she spotted on the side of the road, and her hand-coloured velvet bedroom set that boasts a working built-in cassette player.
In the rest of her space, you’ll find rounded edges, kitschy trinkets, rich woods and shaggy rugs that bring warmth to the home, while mood lighting and clashing prints keep it fresh.
Every room is thoroughly well-lit thanks to Keely’s obsession with lamps — you’ll find at least two on each surface. And playing with plants, colour-coding and wall art all give the house a sense of creativity which is essential to what she does.
Known for her maximalist sense of style, it's no surprise that the homeowner forgets what's in her closet. The solution? Displaying her favourite accessories in her hallway so that she has ample access to her go-to pieces. Further down the hall, behind a beaded curtain, you’ll find the home’s bar. Brimming with retro furnishings and plush textures, it makes for the perfect place to unwind with a cocktail by the glow of a lava lamp.
Having inherited a lot of decor, Keely has not only found ways to incorporate these nostalgic pieces into her own aesthetic, but made space for them to shine — no easy feat when you're talking about a life-sized deer sculpture!
