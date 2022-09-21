Sweet Digs Australia: Inside The Retro-Maximalist Preston Home Of Keely Bradley

Known for her maximalist sense of style, it's no surprise that the homeowner forgets what's in her closet. The solution? Displaying her favourite accessories in her hallway so that she has ample access to her go-to pieces. Further down the hall, behind a beaded curtain, you’ll find the home’s bar. Brimming with retro furnishings and plush textures, it makes for the perfect place to unwind with a cocktail by the glow of a lava lamp.