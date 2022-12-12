9 Sustainable Gift Ideas That’ll Go A Long Way This Christmas

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It's the most wonderful time of the year — but also the most wasteful. On top of all the food waste and plastic decorations, a third of Australians expect to receive a gift that they'll never end up using this Christmas.
While this statistic is alarming, it doesn't mean you have to throw your Christmas spirit away with those unwanted gifts. It's just a good reminder to keep sustainability in mind while shopping this year.
Advertisement
So, whether you're hunting for stocking stuffers, need a Kris Kringle present, or just want to show your partner how much you care, we've found nine sustainable Christmas gifts that you don't have to feel guilty about giving.
A Vegan Set Of Skincare Minis
These may be mini products, but they certainly pack a nourishing punch. Made up of a Shower Cream, Body Butter and Hand Balm, this Nutty & Nourishing Mini Gift Set is perfect for anyone battling dry skin. Better yet, it's vegan and the shea butter is handcrafted by The Body Shop’s Community Fair Trade partner, Tungteiya Women’s Association, in northern Ghana, who use the profits to fund community projects and help women become financially independent.
A Reusable Cup To Curb Their Takeaway Habit
If they're already attached to their Frank Green emotional support water bottle, give your friend the gift of a complete set. This small matching cup is spill-proof and keeps your beverage hot or cold for hours. They'll never want to use a takeaway cup again!
A Way To De-Stress Daily
If they love their essential oil diffuser, gift them this calming scent. Formulated with orange, patchouli and sandalwood pure essential oils, it smells divine. Plus, it's made in Australia, PETA-certified vegan, cruelty-free and contains no synthetics or fillers. We love to see it!
Advertisement
A Made-To-Order Ring
A custom ring is a conscious, generous and deeply personal gift. Every Natalie Marie piece is made-to-order to minimise environmental impact.
A Cosy Cushion To Cuddle
With ethically sourced materials and biodegradable packaging, Hommey is committed to making considered choices. Its expansive range of cute cushions strikes the ultimate balance between comfy and stylish.
A Colourful Quilt Cover
Kip&Co's vibrant best-selling print will liven up any bedroom. Plus, the Aussie company is carbon-neutral and uses biodegradable and recyclable packaging!
A More Sustainable Makeup Remover
Made with bamboo and organic cotton, these little cleansing pads are gentle on the skin and will last. You can ditch the disposables because once all seven are used, you can pop these in their 100% organic cotton laundry bag and throw them in the wash. It's a practical gift you know they'll use!
A Conscious Way To Clean
Gift a loved one this small starter kit and save them from ever needing to buy another bottle of plastic multi-purpose spray again. The kit comes with a forever bottle and three tablets. Fill the bottle with water, pop one tablet in and voila — your spray is ready. They'll only ever need to replace the tablets.
Advertisement
A Gift Voucher For Their Local
Instead of buying a physical gift that'll end up in landfill, support a local business by shouting your friend coffee from their favourite cafe. Whether it's for a week, a fortnight or a month, they'll appreciate the gesture.
Looking for more meaningful gifting ideas? Head to our Conscious Giving page to help you celebrate more intentionally this year.
Advertisement