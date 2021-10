Has Sustainable Fashion Failed The Black Community?

In fact, sustainable fashion has always been defined by its relationship to whiteness. Brands like Reformation and Everlane market themselves somewhat exclusively to white audiences. Perhaps they believe that people of colour can't afford their products or — more pessimistically — perhaps they do not want Blackness associated with their carefully crafted branding. In June, a former Reformation employee claimed that, when shown a photograph of a Black model for casting, the brand's founder Yael Aflalo said: "We’re not ready for that yet." (Aflalo has since stepped down from the company.) Since the beginning of the year, Reformation has posted 174 photos on its Instagram feed, 26 of which feature Black models. In the six posts since its BLM #blackout post, meanwhile, it has featured three Black models. This begs the question: if it were that simple, why were they not doing it all along?