8:30pm — I go over some uni content before tomorrow's classes and talk with a friend about our Europe dream trip next year. In high school, my friends and I decided that in 2021 we were all going to have a semester off uni and go to Europe to work. Covid obviously didn’t allow this to happen, so we have all decided to go next year instead. There isn't a set plan on where and when we are going, but six of us have a group chat going, where we often send flights and places we think look good. We are in the early stages of planning, but so far, we have all agreed on going to Europe during their summer — around the end of June (and because why would you stay in Perth during winter?).