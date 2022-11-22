8:30am — Log into Gather (a free remote digital workspace where you can build your own office) for my daily standup, where we share our daily priorities and set our weekly priorities for the week. We set up our virtual office with a desk seating area, meeting rooms named the 'Poh Room' and 'Ramsey Room', a magic carpet for our daily standups, a kitchen, bar, zen zone, garden and a time-out area. We create our own avatars, who are synced to our calendars and we freely move around the office. It’s an incredible way to virtually know what everyone in the team is up to during the day, whether they’re working, at lunch, or chilling out. It took time to get used to logging in and moving around, but it’s been so helpful for productivity. The best feature is the ability to take calls with ease. I can move my avatar next to whoever I need to speak to and it will directly create a video and voice chat room. Or for team meetings, we all move to our meeting room and a video call is automatically initiated. A friend of ours in the startup space recommended Gather to us a few months ago and we’ve never looked back. We also have access to a physical co-working space with multiple locations in Melbourne. I currently head in once a week, but I'm looking to increase that to two or three days, including Fridays, so I can have dinner and drinks after work.