Following the lives of five musically gifted Muslim women , the series begins as PhD student Amina Hussain (Anjana Vasan) sits down to meet a potential suitor. There's no immediate chemistry but Amina’s vivid fantasies about his Khal Drogo-esque physique keep her invested in the meeting. The dream is cut short, however, when Amina’s parents let slip her lifelong love of guitar. Amina insists that her playing is kept strictly to charitable music lessons but her date leaves less than impressed, meaning she has to sift through her marriage dating apps once again.