If you're searching for a series that documents the trials and tribulations of being a twentysomething woman with a dream, this indie show hits the nail on the head. Touching on universal truths and culturally relevant conversations, the show takes on everything from searching for your soulmate to finding your own independence and personal identity. Even better, it's all tied together with a killer soundtrack, We Are Lady Parts is the fun-filled punk comedy you didn’t know you needed.