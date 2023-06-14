Rent: $1,480. I pay $370 a week for a three-bedroom, one-bathroom pet-friendly home which is about a 10-minute drive from work. While writing this Money Diary, I was hunting for a new housemate. Thankfully, she moves in shortly, so this expense will halve.

HECS: $30 to $50 gets taken out of each paycheque towards HECS.

Subscriptions: $23.98 (for YouTube Premium and Spotify). I have very kind friends and family that let me mooch their Disney+, Netflix and Binge.

Car Insurance: $63.52

Health Insurance: $52.90 (Extras only)

Gym: $67.04, but I'm looking at changing to a gym with classes to actually motivate me to go.

Pet Insurance: $103.04. Every time I go to cancel it, I end up needing it. Last year, it saved me $3,600 on an emergency surgery, so it paid for itself really.

Phone/Internet: $78. My phone's paid off and I mobile hotspot for internet at home.

Utilities: I don't pay for water and electricity is an average of $80 a month which I put aside.