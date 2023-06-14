Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar.
Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. If your diary is published, you'll receive $200.
Today: a senior journalist and producer who makes $63,500 a year and spends some of her money this week on two bags of cat litter ("because litter trays sadly don't clean themselves").
Occupation: Senior Journalist / Producer
Industry: Media
Age: 28
Location: Mackay, Queensland
Salary: $63,500
Net Worth: ~$28,000 ($36,000 in superannuation, $2,200 in a Raiz account, and $7,000 in various savings accounts).
Debt: $17,350 in HECs debt. I also have a credit card that I use for subscriptions/automatic payments, but it doesn't hold a balance.
Paycheque Amount (Weekly): $945
Pronouns: She/Her
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $1,480. I pay $370 a week for a three-bedroom, one-bathroom pet-friendly home which is about a 10-minute drive from work. While writing this Money Diary, I was hunting for a new housemate. Thankfully, she moves in shortly, so this expense will halve.
HECS: $30 to $50 gets taken out of each paycheque towards HECS.
Subscriptions: $23.98 (for YouTube Premium and Spotify). I have very kind friends and family that let me mooch their Disney+, Netflix and Binge.
Car Insurance: $63.52
Health Insurance: $52.90 (Extras only)
Gym: $67.04, but I'm looking at changing to a gym with classes to actually motivate me to go.
Pet Insurance: $103.04. Every time I go to cancel it, I end up needing it. Last year, it saved me $3,600 on an emergency surgery, so it paid for itself really.
Phone/Internet: $78. My phone's paid off and I mobile hotspot for internet at home.
Utilities: I don't pay for water and electricity is an average of $80 a month which I put aside.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I have a Bachelor's degree. I put everything on HECs and worked during my degree as well to pay for books, accommodation etc.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
Not many, and they weren't great. My mother had a big spending problem and would hide money/credit cards from my father, which I found out later on. When they divorced, she hid money from him and he had to pay her a lot extra, which put us in an uncomfortable position. My dad worked hard and sacrificed a lot to send me to a private school, which I went to on a scholarship. A close family friend who I consider a second mother has really helped educate me on personal finance over the last few years — I had gotten myself into a bit of a credit card pickle, and I've been very conscious of never doing that again.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I got a job working at KFC. I wanted to earn money to buy a phone, takeaway, clothes and also so I didn't need to take money from my dad. I basically just wanted to waste it like an average 15-year-old.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Yes and no. I was always scared to ask my mother for things I needed for school (like new uniforms or extracurriculars) because it usually ended in her screaming at me, so I was very conscious not to ask her for anything when I could avoid it. But I also didn't like asking my dad because I knew how hard he worked, but he didn't mind. I always had a roof over my head, and plenty of food in the cupboard, so I knew we were okay, even if I didn't have everything everyone else had.
Do you worry about money now?
Absolutely — who doesn't? I live alone, and I'm not very close to any family, so there's always that concern. I have a small amount of savings but am very anxious about ever having to spend that. I've really started to cut back on buying any non-essentials and that's helping a lot.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I've been financially responsible for myself on and off since I was 15 due to family circumstances, but overall since I was 19. I have my savings, and I know my dad/grandparents would help me out if the situation arose, but I really hope it never does.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Apart from the very small dividends on my Raiz account, no. I am led to believe I'll inherit some money when my grandparents pass away, but I'd rather that never happen.
Day 1
4:35am — My boyfriend P.’s alarm goes off. Yuck. Thankfully, I fall back asleep.
5:10am — P. comes in for a goodbye cuddle before he goes to work. I fall back asleep.
6:25am — Awake! Pack up my things into the car, and head to my own house via a friend’s place which I am cat-sitting for. Cuddle and feed that cat, then go home to do the same with mine.
9:00am — I’m off sick today (I caught some kind of bug over the weekend and am not coping) so I'm snuggled away in bed. Briefly get out of bed to make a coffee and do a Covid test… what better way to spend a Monday morning?
9:15am — Covid-free!
12:00pm — Somehow, I’m never hungry when I’m sick. Make myself some toast, and discover I have very little food in my fridge/freezer. Unsurprising considering I’ve been away from my house most of the last few weeks. Check my bank account, and a PayPal pay in four payment has come out. I purchased four pairs of denim shorts about a fortnight ago because it’s impossible to find decent ones, so this is my reminder to pack up the three pairs that didn’t work and get the refund sorted. $19.99
2:00pm — After speaking to my Dad, P., and my best friend M., I call my boss and ask for tomorrow off. I feel bad letting the team down, but I feel like this illness is turning into a chest infection and an extra day of rest is probably the best idea. I’ve been wondering if I’ve been taking on too much lately and this is a sign that my body needs to chill.
3:15pm — Wake up from what might be my third nap of the day to leave the house to feed and cuddle my friend’s cat. Then I pick up some essentials from Aldi. I’ve got some formulations for food… just need things like salad mix, bread for the freezer, bread rolls (homemade burgers for dinners because I am an adult), cereal, juice, fruit, crackers, yoghurt and ice creams because I’m sick. $36.01
6:30pm — A very lazy day in bed. Make myself a burger for dinner (a few weeks ago, I purchased chicken fillets that are meant to be the same as KFC ones. They aren’t, but they still taste good) and have some juice. Text a few friends, but fall asleep by 8:30pm.
Daily Total: $56
Day 2
6:30am — Awake. Turn on the local ABC News, cuddle my cat and generally just chill out in bed for a while. Definitely feeling better head cold-wise, but the chest infection is hitting me hard. Organise the refund for the denim shorts and make a note to sneak into the office this evening to print the form to send them out.
10:15am — Make a few work calls and send off some emails to try and set some interviews up before tomorrow. I know I’m off sick, but I’ll be better off for it tomorrow.
10:30am — Head out to run a few important errands. First stop is the pharmacy for a medical certificate (I don’t have a GP) for today ($25). I also pick up a new Lanolips while I’m there ($18.99). Head next door to purchase a birthday card for my grandmother ($5.19) and drive to the post office to express post it so it arrives to her (in a different state) by Monday ($8.10 — why is this so expensive?!). Then I head off to feed and cuddle my friend’s cat. After, I go home via the car wash to get off far too much bird poo. I’d normally do it myself, but I do not have the strength ($20.33). $77.61
12:00pm — Finally home, I still don’t have much of an appetite, so I heat up a hot cross bun from the freezer and have it with some orange juice so I have something in my stomach to take some painkillers.
1:55pm — Feeling vaguely hungry again, so I make myself a cheese, Vegemite and lettuce sandwich, just like what I had when I was a kid. It's one of my favourite sick-day lunches.
4:30pm — Leave the house to give the cat one last meal and cuddle, then head to the office to send my sick leave form and medical certificate through to my boss. It's late in the afternoon so I know I won’t run into anybody. Discover a package on my desk when I get in — a send-out from a PR company! These are few and far between, and thankfully when they do arrive, my company is comfortable with us accepting them. I am very happy to take home free snacks! I also print out the refund form and package up my clothes to send back.
6:30pm— The same dinner as last night with a can of Sprite, followed by a cheeky ice cream around an hour later. Watch the last episode of Season 1 of The Mandalorian, right in time for the Season 3 finale tomorrow night. Yep, that's right. I started watching it at season three with P. and I’ve been playing catch up since. Then I fall asleep with many thoughts and feelings.
Daily Total: $77.61
Day 3
5:15am — Cat wakes me up. Nope. She gets kicked out of the bedroom.
6:15am — Bearable. Slowly wake myself up, turn on ABC for the local headlines, and catch up on news from the last few days as I’m back at work today!
7:40am — Get out of bed and make myself a coffee. I’m usually at my desk right now, so having this extra time up my sleeve is strange! Log onto my work computer and tighten up a few story ideas for the day.
10:30am — Somehow, the day has absolutely flown by! I’ve done as much as I can do before a couple of interviews this afternoon, so the bosses encourage me to log off and rest. I have 'the' shower (exfoliating, hair treatment, shave legs and the like) and feel remarkably better after. Then I make some Vegemite toast and orange juice for breakfast and watch a couple of YouTube videos.
12:00pm — Get a text message that my pill prescription has come out of my account ($88). Since moving, I haven’t found a GP and signed up to Kin online to keep my prescription going and the automatic side of things has been so so handy because I have a terrible memory. Ouch to the bank account, but yay for contraception and regular, non-painful periods! Then I jump into a couple of my interviews and log back on for work. $88
1:30pm — Wrap up my last few bits for work (I’ve been told to have some quieter days as I recover, so no complaints, especially given I still feel awful!) and log off for the day. Unsure what I’m in the mood for with lunch, so I make myself a ‘pick plate’ featuring cut up apple, raspberries, peanut butter, crackers, some brie, a piece of toast… aka, random bits to pick at for the next little while. Then it's time for a cheeky nap.
4:00pm — Pack up a few things and head over to P.’s for the night. On the way, I drop off the house keys for my friend whose cat I was looking after.
8:00pm — After spending the evening eating delicious pasta (I am a lucky woman), watching the season finale of The Mandalorian (Grogu has my heart always) and generally not being helpful with the tasks P. has to do (he moved house on the weekend), I head to bed.
Daily Total: $88
Day 4
4:00am — P. is awake before his alarm and is very cuddly. It wakes me up, but I’m okay with it.
5:15am— P. leaves for work. I go back to sleep. Bliss.
7:00am — Oops, slept in! Head back home to cuddle with the cat. Make a coffee and log on to work for the day at around 7:30am.
11.25am — Work has been non-stop, but I finally get a break between interviews and writing. Can’t decide what I want for breakfast so I make a piece of Vegemite toast in the air fryer (I’m lazy and it toasts the bread perfectly!) as well as a quick oats sachet. It might be thirty degrees outside, but it’s my latest craving.
1:00pm — My favourite notification, payday! Transfer my rent ($370, included in monthly expenses) and again curse that I am yet to find a decent housemate. Transfer $200 onto my credit card to cover regular transactions, and split half to my savings account to gain interest until I need to pull it back.
2:30pm — Were the Money Diary gods looking out for me? I get an enquiry from someone who sounds decent on my Flatmates ad and confirm a viewing for this afternoon. Realise that I haven’t eaten lunch yet, so I throw a party pie and sausage roll from the freezer into the air fryer. Then I turn the air con on, praising myself for lasting this long without it on a 34-degree day.
3:30pm — Another person messages me from my Flatmates ad. After no bites for a week, it almost seems too convenient, especially after complaining earlier. Finish up with work for the day and do a few house chores to make sure everything’s nice and tidy.
4:00pm — Panic with a knock at the door, but it’s P.! He was near my house so dropped in to say hello, as well as bringing me the drink bottle I left at his house this morning. This is the second surprise visit he’s ever given me, and it’s very welcome. Quick cuddle with him and the cat, then he heads home.
5:40pm — Housemate viewing goes well! He seems great but he's touring a few more places, so we’ll see how it works out. I’d be happy to have him move in here. Make yet another chicken burger for dinner, and pair it with a stray White Claw from my fridge.
9:00pm — A night spent chatting online with M. and watching old episodes of Castle, bliss. I figure out my clothes for tomorrow (it’s been a week since I’ve been in the office and I’ve forgotten how to function) before curling up in bed with the cat, setting my alarm and lights out at 9:30pm.
Daily Total: $0
Day 5
12:47am — Cat wakes me up for cuddles. Can’t go back to sleep for ages. Tomorrow won’t be fun.
2:31am — Oh heck.
3:12am — She’s been kicked out of my room and is now crying to get in. How do people have children? I admire them.
6:28am — Wake up two minutes before my alarm, that’ll have to do. Feel like I’ve been hit by a truck, but feeling healthier at the same time. Stay in bed dying for a few minutes before organising myself.
7:15am — It feels very, very weird to be going into the office after a week off. Do my skincare routine (micellar water to cleanse, eye cream, moisturiser and SPF 50+ always) and straighten my hair. I chuck on my outfit, scull my coffee, grab some yoghurt from the fridge and head out. Manage to get to my desk at 7:44am which all things considered isn’t bad.
9:20am — Quick check of my bank account before I head out to an interview. Overnight, my YouTube Premium subscription came out ($11.99 in monthly expenses — ya gal hates ads) and my PayPal pay in four payment for the shorts has come out ($20.54). I take it as a reminder to myself to scan that parcel at the post office on my way home this afternoon. $20.54
1:40pm — Finally, some downtime after a very busy day! It’s been great to be back at the office, but I am exhausted. I usually pack lunch, but after a week at home, I deserve a treat. I get two chicken and avocado sushi rolls from the shopping centre, which do the trick! $7.60
3:00pm — Work is done for the day — and the week! It’s been the most Monday-like Friday ever. I head home via the post office to scan in the clothing return.
4:30pm — After many cuddles with the cat, I pack a few things into a bag and head to P.’s for the night.
10:00pm — After a delightful evening making Mexican food, talking and catching up with P.'s housemates and watching a movie, it's time for bed.
Daily Total: $28.14
Day 6
5:45am — Wake up to P. waking up. Curl up for a while before he gets up to do Parkrun while I stay in bed.
7:00am — Awake and more fully functioning. Check my bank account to discover my gym payment came out overnight ($33.52, covered in my monthly expenses) and realise I probably should get my butt back into gear this coming week. Make a coffee, and curl back into bed to read the new book I borrowed from one of P.’s housemates.
9:30am — Head back to my house to hang out with the cat, shower, and do some house errands.
12:00pm — Go to the local shopping centre. Head to a few shops and eventually try on and find two tanks at Cotton On ($30) that are perfect for work and what I’ve been looking for. Also grab two bags of cat litter from Woolworths, because litter trays sadly don’t clean themselves ($7). $37
12:45pm — Meet P. at the cinema to see the movie Air. I grab our tickets (which are cheap thanks to the loyalty program) and a medium popcorn to share, which I promptly eat most of. $13.30
3:00pm — Loved the movie. I’m a big fan of movies based on real stories, so I highly recommend it. Head back into the shopping centre and get ice cream while P. picks up a few items. Go home to hang out with the cat, then swing by P.'s again at around 5. $6.40
9:00pm — After a delicious Mexican dinner and watching the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie (I’m not convinced I liked it, but I’ll give the second one a try), we head to bed.
Daily Total: $56.70
Day 7
5:00am — P. wakes up, very cuddly... it’s a no from me. Kick him out of his own bed (oops) and fall back asleep.
7:15am — Much better. P. comes back in and I apologise for what I did when I was sleepy. Thankfully, he’s used to me now. Bless him.
8:15am — Go back to my house to hang out with the cat. I’ve got a rental inspection tomorrow so I also do a deep clean of my house just to be safe.
10:00am — Weekly grocery shop. Don’t make a list and have no idea what to buy when I’m there. Get cheese and black beans for P., yoghurt, bread, spreadable cheese, coffee pods, ketchup, pasta, chicken breast, shampoo and a cheeky chocolate bar to get me up to a $50 spend for my FlyBuys offer. Hopefully, that’ll do for the week for some semblance of meals for home and work! $50.40
12:00pm — Back to P.’s house. He’s making pancakes for breakfast! Sit with him and the housemates and have a wholesome Sunday pancake breakfast. He’s done this for the last two weeks and I am hoping this continues!
5:30pm — One of P.’s housemates has made pulled pork, so we all hang out and have that for dinner. I thank them profusely for including me because it is delicious! Curl up and finish the book I’ve been reading today (I was meant to help P. with moving things, but got distracted). Then we watch the first two episodes of Mrs. Davis — it's really interesting! Head to bed after and it's lights out around 8pm.
Daily Total $50.40
Anything else you'd like to add or flag?
This was an odd week to do a Money Diary. I'm usually at work a lot more and not off sick! Overall, I know I can be better at money, and writing this definitely helped me in a few areas.
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behaviour. You should always obtain your own independent advice before making any financial decisions.
For many of us, money can be a major source of stress. But it doesn’t have to be. Become more confident with our beginner's guide to managing your money.