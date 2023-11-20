This Aussie Brand Was All Over Selling Sunset This Season

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
For those who have binged the entire seventh season of Selling Sunset already (because we sure have!), it wouldn't be an understatement to say that the agents at The Oppenheim Group have certainly upped the ante when it comes to fashion this season.
From Amanza's out-there accessories —which included a Chanel basketball, not a basketball-shaped bag, no less — to Bre's boxy, tailored suits and Chelsea's micro mini skirts, the women of Selling Sunset certainly made sure their Season 7 looks were just as scene-stealing as the impressive real estate on the show.
However, did you notice that one designer in particular got quite a bit of airtime this season? Yes, Aussie export Dion Lee seemed to be the label of choice amongst the agents at The O Group, as the Australian designer was worn by many of the cast members including fan favourite Chrishell, as well as Chelsea and Bre.
While the label has been celebrated on home soil for years, it seems the rest of the world is now also embracing the designer's unique point of view, as Dion Lee has also recently been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa and Chlöe Bailey.
It always makes us so proud to see an Aussie brand on the world stage. Keep scrolling for a peek at all the Dion Lee wares showcased on Selling Sunset Season 7.