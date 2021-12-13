Reliquia Collective’s Founder On What It’s Taken To Be A Success [WATCH]

In the second instalment of our ‘Power Plays’ series, we follow Founder Ana Piteira around for a day as she manages her multiple businesses and chats to us about what she believes drives her ongoing career success.
Piteira is the Founder and Managing Director of Sueño Communications, a Sydney-based PR and sales agency. Launched originally as OMGfive when Piteira was just 24-years-old, the agency represents independent Australian and New Zealand designers in the lifestyle and fashion spaces.
Harnessing the skills she'd cultivated during her early agency years, Piteira turned her attention towards creating her own brands. Inspired by family heirlooms, she launched Reliquia Jewellery in 2015. The brand name was a nod to her heritage as 'reliquia' translates to 'relic' in Portuguese. Two years later, she started to expand on the idea of selling treasures you'd find in your grandmother's jewellery box, to items you'd find in her broader wardrobe with the launch of accessories line, Valet Studio.
Now, the cult-fave Reliquia Collective has grown to comprise five labels. Also under the umbrella is clothing brand Blanca, a lifestyle collection featuring home decor and accessories named AEYRE, and bag collection, Respiro.
“I think the most important aspect of being a driven woman is consistency and determination,” Piteira tells Refinery29 Australia. “I think it’s really easy to be disheartened if a certain measure of success doesn’t happen in a prescribed timeline, but I think ultimately you’ll be amazed.”
In fact, for Piteira, the real marker of success is more about how you feel each day.
“I think success is enjoying the journey and making sure your day-to-day is enjoyable for you," she says.
Hear more from Piteira on her career, below.
