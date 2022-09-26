Everyone Gets Relationship Jet Lag – Here’s What You Need To Know

As for why it happens, according to Danielle, a lot of this jet lag has to do with the fact that our mental processes are not perfectly automatic. "We often get distracted when doing a specific task so it makes sense that as we are transitioning across settings and people, we may not always do that perfectly. In our research around these relationship transitions, we have thought about how the extent to which you are looking forward to your upcoming transition might matter. For example, if you miss your partner, then you might spend more time thinking about the upcoming time you have with them and that mental prep work of sorts might help you transition more smoothly. If you’ve had a recent conflict with them, maybe you are not anticipating that reunion and it might be a little more challenging." However, she says that more research is needed to fully understand what is happening.