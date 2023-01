9:30am — I get up for a leftover pancake breakfast. H. has to fast for his ultrasound this morning. We head out to the shops and have a productive morning. The travel agents are super busy, so we chat with people in the line and smash our Wordle for the day. I feel for a lot of the service industry that has just been pulled left and right throughout the pandemic. Our agent keeps apologising for checking on other people waiting or popping in as we chat. We chat with them and organise our Hawaii and USA trips. For nine flights, it'll come to $4,600 per person (we have multiple legs to make it to all the states my family is scattered in). It seems reasonably priced.