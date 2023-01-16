5:30pm — I take a turn driving. It's a big responsibility in a rental. We see a wallaby on the side of the road and pop into a couple of lookouts. We see some galahs, an emu (my first time in the wild!) and two wombats who apparently have no fear of people, judging by how close they walked to us. As we leave, we see a couple approaching the emu, attempting to get the other in a photo or video with it. Emus are quite dangerous, so I opt to get out of there quick-smart to not have to deal with their stupidity. I think I may have a blister forming, but I'm satisfied with my fairly new La Sportiva hiking shoes from K2. I've done 16,225 steps overall.