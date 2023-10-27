RHOS vs. RHONY: A Tale of Two Housewives Reboots

Now, don't get me wrong, this doesn't mean this season of RHONY hasn't delivered on the franchise's core promise — to bring a group of wealthy women together so we can watch them squabble over petty comments and minor differences with a backdrop of multi-million dollar mansions, high society parties and luxury holidays. We've still got that in spades. A large part of this season was dedicated to one housewife hiding another housewife's phone and then the second housewife hiding the other housewife's sunglasses in retaliation while they were all on a girls' trip to Cabo San Lucas. There were still plenty of cliques, heated confrontations and phone calls where one person would relay everything someone else just told them in confidence. There were accusations of betrayal and lying, and there was even some behaviour that appeared to border on high school bullying (can we all lay off Jessel for a minute?).