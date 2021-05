Thankfully, years of being the odd person out in a room full of people who didn't look like her gave the Housewives newbie more than enough experience and energy to step into the space fully prepared. Williams has a long resume of advocating for herself and for people who look like her, and as such has no hesitation about doing so among a group of well-meaning, but very privileged new friends. Born and raised in the South, Williams was one of the few Black kids in her advanced classes, and later, her long journey to becoming a practicing attorney would also marked by being one of few Black women in her law program and at her law firms. When she began a career in media, Williams encountered similar mostly white environments; while working as a contributor then full-time cast member on FOX News show The Fox News Specialists , she spent much of her time countering problematic opinions with her own unique views. In short, she's true to this, not new to this.