Dating Disasters & Quarter-Life Crises: The Convos That Call For A Glass Of Vino

This is where my friends often pop over to console me on my bathroom floor and remind me of just how far I’ve come. These are the conversations that ground you back into reality. The ones that remind you that while you might be lacking in some things, you still achieved great things and have plenty to be grateful for at the same time. They also serve as a reminder that you don’t have to have all your life plates — job, relationship, friendships, money — spinning all at once.