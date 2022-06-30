Add To Cart: What The R29 Team Is Shopping In July

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
July is upon us, and that means we're up against some of the gnarliest EOFY sales of the year. Not only are we sifting through the best deals on offer, but we're also trying to be mindful of what will really benefit us, despite how easy it would be to check out with everything in our carts.
But along with incredible sales, tax time brings some confronting truths about our money habits, too. And while we're firm believers in treating ourselves, we know that it's important to take a more considered approach to shopping (especially if you enjoy spending as much as we do).
If you're struggling to see a little clearly during this time, then why not peep what the R29 team are set to shop this month? Ahead, everything we've been mulling over — and eventually conceded to buy — for the month of July.