10:00pm — I should’ve predicted that my light eating throughout the day would hit me with a vengeance. I’m absolutely ravenous and all I really want is some type of baked potato product, as per my usual routine. Alas, no air fryer. I desperately search the kitchen for something that would satisfy my craving but all I can come up with is more tomato soup and spag bol, which I veto as I’ve already had my weekly fix of tomato-based food. Ooh, what’s this I spy at the back of the freezer? Prawn dumplings! I see that they expired in January 2022. Do I dare…? I hop onto Google and the consensus from my kind internet friends is mixed, but I decide to go for it. Living on the edge and all that. My son wanders in looking for his trillionth dinner and asks if he can have some. I say no as I love him way too much, but I may consider giving him the remaining dumplings tomorrow should I survive the night. The ultimate mother’s sacrifice. I eat the dumplings and wait for death. Then I go to bed.