Mortgage: $948 (my share). I live with my husband, J., and our dog, C. J. and I split the mortgage evenly and C. pays us in cuteness. We bought our house about five years ago in an up-and-coming suburb which is... still very much up and coming. But at least we have a massive backyard for our tiny dog. C. is a Dachshund X Maltese and is my absolute WORLD.

Phone/Samsung Watch: $66 (This is cheaper as I traded my old phone in when I upgraded).

Personal Training: $360 (We go weekly and have a combined session at $90 a pop. It's something we started when we were #shreddingforthewedding but we love our trainer so we've continued with it).

Gym: $67

Health Insurance: $167 (Paid annually)

New York Times Magazine Subscription: $8

Car Insurance: $48.30 (Paid annually)

Headspace App: $7.66 (Paid annually)

Netflix/Spotify/Stan/Paramount Plus: J. pays for these.

Savings Contribution: $1,500, but I put away more if I do a lot of freelance jobs. I generally just put all of my money in my offset account when I get paid and transfer money around from there. My cards have been hacked several times by skimmers, so I try not to keep too much money in my transaction accounts.