These 15 Perth Bookstores Are A Bookworm’s Dream

There is nothing I love more than a bookstore. I'm a habitual book buyer with a TBR pile stacked high on my bedside table (not to mention my chest of drawers and bookshelves).
But what I love about bookshops is not just that they facilitate my book-buying addiction — independent bookstores have become so much more than just booksellers. They’re often little community hubs, hosting events with local authors, scheduling things like Drag Story Hour and creating safe spaces for queer folk. And they no longer just sell books – they sell games, knick-knacks, and a vast abundance of things with which I can happily clutter up the shelves and tables of my house.
I’m lucky that in Perth, we have a number of incredible bookstores to visit, where you can pop in and be greeted with a welcoming smile and even, in some instances, pat a local dog who’s been brought in for a wander. Here are my recommendations, in no particular order, of the best bookstores in Perth that are well worth a visit.
