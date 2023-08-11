ADVERTISEMENT
Lucky for me, Perth is home to a wealth of cafes, ranging from the cute and quirky to the fancy and bougie, with a few expansive and beachy breakfast joints tossed in for good measure. Far from my teenage years where the only nice brunch places in Perth seemed to be localised in the Fremantle district, the breakfast scene has exploded here. And the options are so wildly varied that I have devoted possibly far too many eating-out hours to trying to decide between a bowl of shakshuka or an ice-cream and whipped cream extravaganza (there are worse problems to have, I know).
So, without further ado and in no particular order, set your alarms for 9:30am (perfect breakfasting out time imo) and get prepared to find your next morning feast amongst this list of the very best breakfast to be had in Perth. Whether you’re in the mood for something hearty, something light, something ridiculous or something filling, you’ll find something to fit the bill.
