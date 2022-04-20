1:00pm — I walk to the beach with an episode of the Off Menu podcast in my ears. One of my headphones is broken and most of the sound only comes out from the left, but while the wires in the cords are still attached, so am I. The beach is packed as I walk up, more so than usual, and I’m perplexed. As I get closer to the foreshore I see weird signs and sculptures and I'm a bit confused before it finally clicks. It’s bloody Sculptures by the Sea! Fantastic. Brilliant art abounds, both on the grassy areas and on the sand, and I set my towel down near a full-scale set of football goals and some mirrors. The water is divine and I float with my feet up and enjoy it. Amphibian mode activated. I read somewhere that humans love being underwater because it triggers some vestigial impulse from our days as reptiles — water being a place of safety from the treacherous land. I don’t know if that’s true, but I always feel calm in the water. This is ironic because Perth is known for shark attacks.