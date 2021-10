Is It All That Surprising That Oprah Only Has 3 Close Friends?

For those of us who came up in the age of social media, the idea of friendships has always been uncertain. We were blessed to have kids' shows and sitcoms that put healthy friendships front and centre and showed us that friends can be the family we choose. On the other hand, they instilled the idea of the 'nuclear' friendship group where if you didn't have a close group of friends — your Miranda, Carrie, Charlotte and Samantha , etc. — you were doing something wrong. Then with social media becoming a pillar of our lives, our idea of friendship became even more warped — the criteria for 'friendship' online is slim. It was a numbers game and we were hardly running checks on all the vague acquaintances we were accepting.