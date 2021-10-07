Is It All That Surprising That Oprah Only Has 3 Close Friends?

With life getting in the way of a lot, losing some of the richness of friendships is inevitable and completely fine. But have you considered intentionally capping these friendships? Think about it. In many ways, it can allow you to be more invested in nurturing these bonds, and, unless you're feeling closed off to others, can result in more meaningful relationships. That doesn't mean that introverts are more likely to have better friendships, or even be better friends to others, but just that pouring time and energy into friendships is rewarding and simultaneously taxing. And sometimes we enable ourselves to be better friends when we don't spread ourselves too thin.