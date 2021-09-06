From Nine Perfect Strangers To Lorde: Is The Cult Of Wellness Over?

In addition to Nine Perfect Strangers' dark iteration of the wellness guru, the latest season of Apple TV+ show Truth Be Told relies heavily on the outwardly wholesome aesthetics of the lifestyle guru to create unease around the troubled character Micah (Kate Hudson). The show revolves around a classic – if ridiculous and convoluted – whodunnit plot in which closed case investigator Poppy (Octavia Spencer) is called upon by childhood friend Micah to investigate the murder of her husband. Once again, the blonde hair is out in full force: Micah is the Paltrow-esque owner of wellness and lifestyle organisation Shelter (note the manipulative name hinting at a place of refuge), which comes complete with the millennial pink branding and TED-style talks we have come to expect from these new-age companies. Hudson’s Micah is cold, exuding none of the warmth expected from her position, which instantly brings her under suspicion and forces audiences once again to confront what can be lurking behind the carefully constructed guru façade. Only two episodes have been released so far but it definitely seems like it's all going to go a little culty.