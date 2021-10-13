Other People’s Noises Disgust Me – & It’s Destroying My Relationships

Emma, 36, has misophonia too. She relates similar triggering experiences in her own romantic relationship. "If my boyfriend is eating, I have to have the TV or some music on," she says. "And when we first got together, he was gross. He would slurp everything. He would somehow manage to eat pizza and be slurping it." How does she manage misophonia and being in close quarters with her partner while he eats? "Sometimes I'll discreetly put my finger in my ear and soothe myself by being like, 'He’s not doing anything wrong. It's gonna pass, he's gonna finish his meal soon,'" she says. "And I don't get angry with him because he hasn’t done anything wrong. Usually, if people are nice and they care about you, they will try and eat more quietly when you explain." Zoe agrees on the importance of communication – her husband of eight years has learned about and considers her triggers, apologising immediately after accidentally making a triggering noise near her, or making sure he does it well away from her.