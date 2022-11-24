7:30am — My alarm goes off at 6am for my swim, but my ankle still hurts, so I don’t push it. I go back to bed and sleep until 7:30am, which is really bad for me as I'm usually an early riser. My sleep has been ruined since daylight savings and I feel I’m half awake tossing and turning all night and exhausted all the time. I usually like to wake up long before I need to because I hate feeling like I’ve spent the entire day only working, which is what happens when I sleep in until the last minute. I’m too sleep-deprived for that today.