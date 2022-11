Growing up, my parents had a huge focus on money and an intense scarcity mentality. I really thought that we were very poor growing up, but now as an adult, I realise we were very much lower-middle class. We never had to worry about a roof over our heads or food on the table. We lived in a unit that my grandma owned and leased to my parents for cheap, but it was in a very affluent area, so I saw what my friends had and knew I had nothing like it. I think their influence has really made me value money and hard work, but I definitely have a fear of spending money and feel like I need to hoard it, even if I have no reason to.