I worry about money now because I’m literally draining my savings to do this course. I’m aware that this was a choice of mine — I could have stayed in my last part-time job and done it in conjunction with uni. But I think that this would have been hellish and caused the sacrifice of either my ability to sleep, exercise or see other people. I was lucky enough to get JobKeeper from my last job, which is why my savings are as healthy as they are now. I’m aware that I probably should not have benefitted from JobKeeper — I’m a white, privileged young person who still lives at home and has no real financial responsibility. However, I was legally eligible and I rationalise that I will be giving back to the wider Australian community when I graduate at the end of the year and begin practising in allied health.