9:30am — Call the same uni friend as yesterday, H. She tells me she is treating herself to cake and coffee from a local cafe today. I want to treat myself. I rationalise that if she’s doing it, I should too! There’s a face powder that I want to get as the one that I have been using for over three years is too dark for me. I've been wearing it out of frugality and furiously blending it down my neck! This pressed powder from Natio has lasted me so long that I think buying a new powder will be worth it if I think in terms of cost per use. I decide to go to MECCA during my lunch break.