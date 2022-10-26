A little bit — while I know my parents are there if anything were to happen, I don't want to rely on that and want to make my own way. I was fortunate to get a job that I wanted straight out of university and can afford the things that I want. However, I want to start saving for a house deposit which is daunting given the property market in Sydney. I put my financials in a borrowing capacity calculator last month and it looks like it's going to be a while before I will be able to afford to buy.