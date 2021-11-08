5:45pm — My temporary housemate, O., comes home from work and we chat about our days. O. moved to where I am a couple of weeks ago and wasn't able to find anywhere to live quick enough, so is crashing in my spare room temporarily — she's a friend of a friend from back home, and we get along well so it's working! She transfers me $170 — half my rent, which she offered to pay me each week she's here. Because I've paid my rent here for over a year just fine, I consider this "extra" money and transfer it to pay down my credit card — which got high when, due to swapping jobs, my pay cycles got out of whack and I didn't have a payday for over a month. We watch the news (journo life never stops) so I can see what's happened for the rest of the day as a head start for the next day, and I heat up some chicken soup and put some garlic bread in the air fryer (game changer!) for dinner.