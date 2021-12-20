Should We Get Paid To Do Job Interview Tasks?

As frustrating as this is, completing tasks can be a valuable part of the interview process. Ann-Evelyn Clark, a recruitment and talent specialist from London, explains: "Tasks are a great way for companies to see your potential. Completing them might feel very one-sided but the candidate should hopefully enjoy showcasing their work if they are interested in joining the company."



When it comes to companies using your work without crediting or paying you, things aren’t quite as clear. "It’s not at all ethical for a company to set you a task and use the work you’ve produced without your permission," Ann notes. "If you have concerns about how your work will be used it’s a good idea to find this out before starting the task."