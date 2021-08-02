In her candid interview with Vogue, Law alludes to the fact that her famous family members, like her dad, have provided her with the kind of autonomy and confidence to shave her head. "The thing I’ve inherited from my family is the ability to try new things and not be scared," she tells the outlet. Later, she adds that negative press or criticism doesn't affect her, asserting: "I’m just so confident in it that I don’t care."