British model and actress Iris Law — the 20-year-old daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost — recently revealed a dramatic new look. Posing for an editorial portrait series in the August issue of British Vogue, Law is captured on the streets of London, completely incognito, her formerly-long, centre-parted brunette hair shaved into a buzzcut.
In the British Vogue interview, Law says that the buzzcut, courtesy of London-based hairstylist Anthony Turner, has changed her life. "I wanted to do something that felt liberating," she explains to author Radhika Seth. "The day I shaved my head, I changed my life; I've never done anything like that before."
On July 1st, when the Vogue cover hit newsstands, Law posted her own buzzcut reveal on TikTok. The short video montage shows the model pulling off the wig she's been wearing for months, revealing her sharp-shaved buzzcut, which now appears to be tinted platinum blonde.
In her candid interview with Vogue, Law alludes to the fact that her famous family members, like her dad, have provided her with the kind of autonomy and confidence to shave her head. "The thing I’ve inherited from my family is the ability to try new things and not be scared," she tells the outlet. Later, she adds that negative press or criticism doesn't affect her, asserting: "I’m just so confident in it that I don’t care."