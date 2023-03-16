Need A Holiday? Win 1 Of 5 Queensland Trips To Glamp, Eat & Explore Another Side Of The State

Although we're only three months into the year, we can bet you probably already need a getaway. With summer slowly but surely dwindling and shorter days ahead, the general vibes are starting to feel a little less carefree and a tiny bit more dreary.
Luckily for those of us in Australia, Queensland is our ultimate holiday destination for adventure all year round. And the state is giving away five incredible holidays, each with a different location and itinerary.
If the thought of finishing work in the dark at 5 pm is getting you down, enter the competition here, and you could be hot ballooning over Outback salt pans or exploring cultural events in the Torres Strait before you know it. Weekly competitions will run from March 16th to April 19th.
While you might have childhood memories of heading to the Gold Coast to visit its iconic theme parks or galivanting down the beaches of Burleigh Heads, Queensland is also home to untapped gems just begging to be explored beyond its coast — which is exactly what each trip will show off.
For example, one of the trips is a 12-night road trip through the Outback and Cairns and Great Barrier Reef regions, where you can go glamping, explore Undara Volcanic National Park and enjoy a soak at Talaroo Hot Springs. You could also get deep into the Outback, explore Carnarvon Gorge and Bundaberg, and sleep under the stars at a remote countryside retreat — which sounds like the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in nature and go phone-free for a few days.
There's also the chance to spend three nights at the new Barrel View Luxury cabins, enjoy a private winery tour with Filippos Tours Stanthorpe and indulge in delicious local food and drinks.
If the idea of a free Queensland holiday tickles your fancy, you can enter the competition right here. The competitions open 9 am AEST on March 16 and close 5 pm AEST on April 19 2023.
Good luck!
