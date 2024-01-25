Hello Kitty Is About To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday, Here’s Where To Shop The Coolest Merch

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
She was created by Yuko Shimizu in 1974, and very quickly became a global sensation that can often be seen adorning products of all kinds. This includes planes, trains and cars, as well as clothing, makeup and more.
In addition, Hello Kitty also appeared in her own anime series, manga and video games, as well as being the source of many themed cafes and restaurants around the world.
It's safe to say that Hello Kitty is loved worldwide, and now, in 2024, it's her 50th anniversary. To mark the milestone, brands big and small are collaborating with the Sanrio icon to bring us all kinds of merch from Crocs covered in a cute blue motif to a must-own watch band.
So here is a running list of all the best Hello Kitty brand collabs to shop and show off your love of one of the world's most beloved mascots.