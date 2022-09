While Hard water can impact all hair types, causing dryness , breakage, split ends and even hair loss, the tightest of coils, which can be more prone to dryness, can see some very detrimental effects. London is known to have some of the hardest waters in the UK because of its high mineral content, which is inconvenient considering a large percentage of Britain's Black people live in the capital. Comparatively, I live and work in Greater Manchester, northwest England. By typing in my postcode into the Aqua Cure hard water generator , it tells me that I am in a “soft water area,” meaning the water to my apartment ‘contains low levels of hard water minerals.’ Amongst benefits such as softer laundry and more efficient energy bills compared to hard water areas, it also means that my natural hair may stand a chance against harmful residue build-up.