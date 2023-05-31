8:30pm — A. and I duck out to Bunnings before it closes to get a few storage containers and shelving brackets to aid our mini-home renovation ($92.40). Then we pop to the supermarket to grab groceries for the week. We get the usual breakfast and sandwich ingredients, plus stuff for a stir-fry and a chilli. Then I load up the trolley with treats to say thank you to M. and S., as well as a little welcome gift for my brother. I go a little overboard, but it feels like the right amount of overboard. We pay out of a shared account but I sneakily transfer money to cover it all. A. is a little hurt by this which I didn’t expect — he explains that he feels this is his brother too and he wants to contribute. $92.40