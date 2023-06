8:00am — We head to a café that is too healthy for my current cravings. I order a smoothie with banana, oats, peanut butter, and a shot of espresso, plus a breakfast haloumi wrap. M. opts for the big breakfast option and a large long black. It costs $48.20, so my share is $24.10. M. and I chat about two of our uni friends who are getting hitched interstate next month. After a lot of group texts, we have worked out who from our circle of mates is going and how many need accommodation. So we browse Airbnb until we find two options that are big enough. M. posts in the group chat while I place a deposit on the (fully refundable) option ($358). This has been an expensive breakfast, but the deposit covers more than my and my partner's share of the accommodation costs (which is $240), so the difference will be repaid by mates.