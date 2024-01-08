Follow-Up Diary: A Week On The Gold Coast, As A Graphic Designer On Maternity Leave

10am: The baby, pup and I dash out the door to meet with my old boss, who wants to talk about my return to work plan. I was supposed to have 11 months off but I think I’ll go back three months early due to the rising costs of everything. My savings are dwindling quickly, the mortgage is going to continue to go up, and work is busy enough that they have plenty for me to do. My boss buys me a hot chocolate and I feed the baby again while I’m there. I leave with some level of excitement about going back to work, along with some serious mum guilt and stress about how on earth we’re going to sort childcare and if we can even afford childcare. It’s just one more thing to worry about!