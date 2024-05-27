Why Furiosa Losing Her Arm Is An Even Bigger Deal In The Mad Max Universe

Home, as a concept, looms large over the film. Dementus travels around the wasteland with an old teddy bear that belonged to his child, who is long gone. He becomes obsessed with claiming land as his own, and is desperate to find the Green Place as he searches for belonging. Meanwhile, home is what Furiosa sees as the endpoint of her quest, but it’s also the embodiment of hope. If she can put up enough fight and get home safely, she’ll be protected from oppressive male warlords and from the leering eyes of creepy men, while being reunited with her community, with the memories of her mother and her lost youth. So, when Furiosa loses her arm, she’s saying goodbye to both her home and her last grasp on hope.