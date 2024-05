Why Furiosa Losing Her Arm Is An Even Bigger Deal In The Mad Max Universe

“One of the first things that I connected to was just the absolute ferociousness one has to have in order to make a decision like that — to go, ‘Okay, all right, I’m going to sacrifice this in order to continue my survival.’ It felt, in the most beautiful way, feral.” Taylor-Joy tells Refinery29. “Interestingly enough, George [Miller] and I talked about this with her hair in the movie. I, like Charlize [Theron], had difficulty justifying the idea of why you would have [long] hair in the wasteland. Then I realised it was because there’s a large portion of this film where Furiosa still feels like she’ll be able to make it back to the Green Place with some semblance of the girl that she was when she was taken from it. In the losing of the map, in the losing of her hair , she becomes a creature of the wasteland and kind of accepts the fact that there’s no going home in the same way. She can only return as the warrior she now is.”