Chris Hemsworth Has Picked Up The Sweetest Quarantine Hobby

It’s perfectly acceptable not to be productive in the time of coronavirus. However, if you’re Chris Hemsworth, productivity isn’t something you strive for: It comes as natural as cultivating honey from a beehive.
“I've become a beekeeper,” Hemsworth told Extra TV remotely from his home in a “quiet little coastal town” in Australia. “So we're out there every day collecting honey and it's got this little window where you can see the bees doing their business.”
Hemsworth is a nature lover: He recently teamed up with National Geographic for their Born Wild series, in which he helped put a spotlight on the work people are doing to assist wildlife following the devastating fires in Australia. Earlier this week, he shared a video to his Instagram of him playing with a koala cub named Ember.
View this post on Instagram
I’m honored to be a part of @natgeo’s Born Wild series, as they put the spotlight on @friends_of_the_koala @currumbinwildlifehospital and the incredible work they’re doing to rehabilitate the wildlife affected by the devastating fires in Australia. I got to meet an adorable koala cub named Ember and follow her recovery journey. Check out this special premiering on #EarthDay...
Will we soon see Hemsworth’s Hive Honey in our local Whole Foods? Unclear. However, it’s nice to hear that Hemsworth is taking some time for himself and the planet, given how much of it he also has to spend homeschooling his young children.
“My mom is a teacher and I have a huge appreciation, even more so now. Teaching my kids is like trying to choreograph a fight scene,” Hemsworth, who currently stars in Netflix film Extraction, told Extra TV. “Someone's throwing pens and crayons at me, so it's real fun.”
In addition to his beekeeping habit, Hemsworth is also practicing meditation and getting fans in on the action. On the wellness app Centr, Hemsworth recorded Sleep For Kids, a guided meditation that some are calling the hottest thing they ever heard. (And by “some,” we mean Refinery29 staff members.)
“Feel your body go soft and wobbly like jelly,” Hemsworth says in the meditation.
Now, just imagine him whispering this softly to the bees in his hive.
