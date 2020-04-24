Chris Hemsworth Has Picked Up The Sweetest Quarantine Hobby

View this post on Instagram

I’m honored to be a part of @natgeo’s Born Wild series, as they put the spotlight on @friends_of_the_koala @currumbinwildlifehospital and the incredible work they’re doing to rehabilitate the wildlife affected by the devastating fires in Australia. I got to meet an adorable koala cub named Ember and follow her recovery journey. Check out this special premiering on #EarthDay...