This Aussie Fashion Label Just Dropped An Entire Collection Made From Recycled Bottles

There's nothing we love more than uncovering a new Australian fashion brand that's focused on sustainability and style. So when we recently stumbled upon First Colours, we knew we were about hit that 'add to cart' button.
If you're unfamiliar with the brand, let us introduce you. First Colours is a young Australian fashion label that believes no one should be excluded from the conversation about sustainable fashion.
Each FC piece is made from recycled materials except for some fastenings (buttons, zippers), and its labels, tags and packaging are all made from recycled materials, too.
The young Sydney-based brand has chosen to use recycled materials rather than organic or ‘environmentally friendly’, as these materials are already in the world and would otherwise end up in landfill and the ocean.
Case in point: First Colours' debut collection. The 14-piece range is made from recycled PET bottles and features a relaxed assortment of colourful styles suited to the Australian summer. The brand also ascribes to a slow fashion approach by creating smaller timeless collections rather than opting for seasonal drops.
While they only carry sizes 6-18 at the moment, First Colours has acknowledged that as the brand grows, they'll be increasing their size offering.
