This Just In: All The New Fashion & Beauty Launches To Know In February

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
February has arrived. We’ve finally settled into 2024 and are heading full steam ahead into a new month that celebrates falling in love — whether that’s with a new romance, a new movie or book, or, for many of us here at Refinery29, new fashion and beauty products.
February has arrived. We’ve finally settled into 2024 and are heading full steam ahead into a new month that celebrates falling in love — whether that’s with a new romance, a new movie or book, or, for many of us here at Refinery29, new fashion and beauty products.
And there’s something for everyone. For those searching for a new edition for their handbag collections, there’s not one but two launches we have our their eyes on. Plus, skincare lovers can indulge in an eye cream that promises firm and lifted undereyes. From a New GHD launch to Simone Rocha’s Valentine’s Day collection, click through to discover everything that is on our radar this February.