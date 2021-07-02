The Irresistible Appeal Of A Yellow Dress

Now that our aversion to yellow has been replaced with a sunnier outlook, we continue to see a celebration of the colour permeate our wardrobes. For Kingham, there were two standout moments at SS20: "Gabriela Hearst’s simple yellow wrap dress and Cecile Bahnsen’s organza babydoll dress." Clark meanwhile champions the king of colour, Sies Marjan: "The yellows in the collection were very rich and warm and made to feel extremely luxurious on satins and embossed crocodile. It was a very contemporary and directional use of yellow." Besides the aforementioned JW Anderson coquettish mohair mini, our favourite piece has to be New York designer Mara Hoffman’s Violet dress, a banana-yellow organic cotton number featuring balloon sleeves and a knot across the bust. The piece—so easy, so simple—feels like the epitome of holiday dressing, so cruelly out of reach right now. As Eiseman says, a yellow dress is the perfect symbol of renewed hope—something that we’re all in need of, now more than ever.