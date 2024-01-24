My Friend Is Kink Shaming Me

For many of us, our core friendships withstand many of our romantic relationships. But when they are out of sync, like yours is now, we don’t really allow ourselves the same level of heartbreak and anxiety or acknowledgement of attachment system activation that we would if it was a romantic partner. Attachment system activation is when, under attachment distress such as this, we reach for comfort and belonging in how we would have as a child. You might notice your anxiety has you checking in excessively with your friend or someone else, which may be out of alignment with how you normally would handle the situation, or you may be compensating in other ways. This is more personal, but it could feel like depression and exhaustion, or it could be something like over-exercising to want to get rid of the stress feeling. I can’t name the way you have tried to soothe this distress in your childhood, but it’s worth noting how deep this criticism could be felt for you. Be compassionate with yourself — feeling criticised by someone you respect is painful.