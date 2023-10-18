A Week In Blackburn, Melbourne As An Early Childhood Educator On $23,000

12pm: We go to a cinema where I don’t have to pay for parking and we have lunch there. Again, we get a salmon sushi pack to share and two avocado hand rolls ($20). After lunch, we make our way to the cinema; no treats for us as he has a slice of chocolate cake waiting for him, besides, as I tell my son, the treats at the cinema are a rip-off. We both enjoyed the action-packed movie and luckily it wasn’t all blood and guts, as they’re mainly robots. During the movie, my friend in Sydney texts to let me know they managed to get Taylor Swift concert tickets and will be in Melbourne in February (they were unable to get any tickets for Sydney). We can’t wait to see them again. She was my manager in London — a fellow Australian taking care of another Aussie! When she interviewed me, she told me not to sell myself short and I've never forgotten that.