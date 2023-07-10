This is a hard one to answer precisely because apart from a semester abroad, I lived at home until I was 25 (and also moved in and out until I was 30). Multi-generational living is the norm in my family and there was never any expectation that I would move out or pay rent or board. I know this isn’t the Western norm, and while I did sometimes feel judged for it, I wouldn’t have had it any other way. I was able to spend a lot of time with my late grandparents and help with their care as their health deteriorated. Being able to live at home rent-free was an incredible privilege and it helped me to save for my overseas Masters, pay off my HECS debt and buy an apartment. I have the added advantage of getting along really well with my parents. When I did move out, they were incredibly supportive, as they were when I moved back in after a difficult break-up. As long as they’re able to, they will always provide a safety net and I’m eternally grateful for my good fortune.