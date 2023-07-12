Probably at 25 when my family moved interstate and I bought my unit. I paid for all my bills before then but moved in and out with my parents as I navigated my early 20s. However, my parents would help me with anything if asked, or even if I don’t ask. For example, last Christmas Dad bought me new tires for my car because I didn’t want to spend the money. And they split the cost of flights when I go to visit them. So my financial safety net is there and I'm well cushioned.