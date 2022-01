9 Actually Useful Tips To Help You Cut Down On Drinking

Of course, every person will have different goals and limits around their drinking ; your method, and if/when you choose to employ it, is totally up to you. The best tip I've ever heard for cutting down while at home is to delay your glass of wine in the evening until after you've cooked and eaten dinner – more often than not, the hankering for wine is satiated by the meal. And when it isn't and you have your wine during or after eating, you're still less likely to feel rotten the next day for having a couple. But this is only useful if you are someone who wants to cut down on regular drinking at home and has little use for the solely social drinker