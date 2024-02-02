Culture Curation: Our Handpicked Selection of Books, TV Shows, and Films For February

With such a stacked month for movies in January, we were expecting that we'd settle down on the culture front in February. Alas, there's no sleep for the wicked (or in this case, culture fiends), with this month looking just as, if not more, packed than the last.
In film, we're finally being treated to screenings of several Oscar nominees, which are finally being released in Australia, including The Zone of Interest and May December.
On the streaming front, you can expect lots of loved-up gems in anticipation of Valentine's Day — perfect to watch with your boo, or in my case, at home with a kilo of chocolate.
Bookworms will also be treated well this month, with the highly anticipated release of Jaded by Ela Lee, as well as Australia's own Jodi McAlister releasing her next The Bachelor-inspired fiction.
Ahead, all the movies, TV shows, and books that need to be on your radar. Enjoy, culture nuts.