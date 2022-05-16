Conversations With Friends Could Change The Way We View Bisexuality

Frances’ bisexuality is integral to her character in Conversations with Friends without it having to be highlighted or 'proven'. Nor is it a device for episodic conflict (that tension comes from the consequences of sex). Additionally, the show largely disregards the thought that Frances is straddling straight (with Nick) and gay (with Bobbi) worlds. Reductive portrayals of bisexuality often deem it a temporary 'in-between' while the individual 'picks a side'. There is one scene in particular in Conversations with Friends which upends this outdated trope that frames bisexuality as an identity in flux. The quartet of characters are gathered outside a pub one evening after Frances and Bobbi’s poetry reading. Bobbi confronts Nick about playing a queer man on stage when he is straight. "You make it sound like gay is the destination and bisexual is a stop on the way. Not quite there," she says. Nick weasels himself out of the conversation with apologies, but Bobbi’s opinion matters.